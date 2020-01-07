Mourners bid farewell to General Soleimani in his hometown

TEHRAN — Millions of mourners took to the streets in Iran’s southeastern city of Kerman, the hometown of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, to attend the top general’s burial ceremony.

General Soleimani was brutally assassinated by a U.S. military airstrike on Friday morning during a visit to neighboring Iraq.

His remains arrived at the Kerman airport, after massive funeral processions were held in the Iraqi cities of Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf, as well as the Iranian cities of Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran and Qom.

Millions of mourners packed the streets of Tehran on Monday to bid farewell to Soleimani, who headed Iran’s IRGC Quds Force, and chanted “Death to America”.

According to the Pentagon, General Soleimani was assassinated on Donald Trump’s order.

The U.S. airstrike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU).

Iran has vowed to take a “tough revenge” for Soleimani’s blood.

On Saturday, Trump claimed that his military would hit “very important” targets, including cultural heritage sites, if the Iranians want to take a retaliatory action against the assassination of General Soleimani.

“We have ... targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran,” said Trump in a tweet while making a reference to the seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979 during which 52 Americans were taken hostage.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday responded to Trump, saying, “Through MILLENNIA of history, barbarians have come and ravaged our cities, razed our monuments and burnt our libraries.”

However, Zarif said, “Where are they now? We’re still here, & standing tall.”

MH/

