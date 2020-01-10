Epic Soleimani funeral turnout petrified enemy, says IRGC

TEHRAN — The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has thanked the people for their huge turnout at Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral processions, saying the people’s epic turnout petrified the enemy.

“This presence undoubtedly was effective in the enemy’s retreat,” the IRGC said in a statement, Mehr reported on Friday.

The statement said the enemy’s voice “shaking” and its face looked “petrified” after watching the huge turnout.

“The ocean of tears which came from the depth of your soul showed your pristine feelings, and deep and infinite affection toward the truth that removed all impurities from the Resistance Front,” the statement read.

The IRGC also vowed to end the “corruptive presence” of the American forces in the region.

“We ask God Almighty to bestow strength and honor upon you and disgrace, humiliation and defeat upon your enemies,” it added.

Soleimani, the head of the IRGC Quds Force, was martyred in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday morning by the U.S.

The U.S. airstrike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) and some other resistance forces.

The Pentagon had announced that General Soleimani was killed on Trump’s order.

According to the New York Times, the top Iranian general was killed when an American MQ-9 Reaper drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the airport.

Millions of mourners took to the streets in Iran’s southeastern city of Kerman, Soleimani’ hometown, to attend the top general’s burial ceremony.

Addressing the mourners in Kerman, Major General Hossein Salami, chief of the IRGC, condemned the U.S. military’s “cowardly” assassination.

“I start with the last word. We will take revenge. Our revenge will be harsh, decisive and finishing. Stay assured and calm,” the IRGC chief said.

“The general’s martyrdom is a starting point for an early end to America’s presence in the Muslim world. I declare that you will see this happen very soon,” he added.

