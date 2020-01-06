Zarif asks Trump: Have you ever seen such a “sea of humanity?"

TEHRAN – Pointing to the participation of millions of mourners in the funeral procession for Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday asked the U.S. president that if he had ever seen such a “sea of humanity”.

The unbelievably massive funeral processions in Iraq and Iraq followed the assassination of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday morning.

The U.S. airstrike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) and some other forces.

According to the Pentagon, General Soleimani was killed on Trump’s order.

“Have you EVER seen such a sea of humanity in your life, @realdonaldtrump?” Zarif tweeted.

“Do you still want to listen to the clowns advising you on our region? And do you still imagine you can break the will of this great nation & its people?” the chief diplomat asked.

Zarif also emphasized, “End of malign U.S. presence in West Asia has begun.”

On Sunday, millions of angry mourners from all walks of life participated in separate funeral ceremonies held in the southwestern city of Ahvaz and the northeastern city of Mashhad.

The funeral processions to honor the IRGC Quds Force chief first started in the city of Ahvaz early on Sunday, hours after his remains arrived from Iraq.

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of thousands of people attended the mourning procession for the general in the shrine city of Mashhad.

People, including the young, old, men, and women, flocked to the city of Mashhad from different cities of Khorassan Razavi province to bid farewell to Soleimani, who has been called "the General of the Hearts".

On Saturday, similar huge funeral ceremonies were held in the Iraqi cities of Kadhimiya, Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf for General Soleimani and al-Muhandis. Iraqi dignitaries including Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi participated in the funeral procession in Baghdad.

On Monday morning, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei performed the Islamic funeral prayer for Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani and his martyred companions at the University of Tehran.

Millions of Tehraners participated in the funeral ceremony for the assassinated general.

MJ/PA