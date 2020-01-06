Tens of places in Iran renamed after Gen. Soleimani

TEHRAN – Tens of important places including streets and highways, squares, airports, and stadiums across Iran were renamed after Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the IRGC Quds Force commander who was martyred in a U.S. terrorist assault in Baghdad on Friday.

Resalat highway in Tehran, Mehran border terminal in Ilam province, and Ahvaz International Airport are among the main places.

Also, a 15,000-seat stadium being built in Semnan province, Shariati bridge in the city of Dezful, the entrance square of the city of Yazd, the biggest subway station in Alborz province, and Imam Khomeini Boulevard in Qazvin province were renamed to Soleimani.

Many other places across the country will be also renamed after martyr Soleimani to commemorate and pay tribute to such a dedicated hero.

The U.S. airstrike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU). Both Soleimani and Muhandis were popular figureheads in helping squelch an ominous rise of Daesh which once came as close as 30 km to Baghdad.

FB/MG