Fajr theater festival to commemorate Martyr Soleimani

TEHRAN – Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Martyr Qassem Soleimani will be commemorated during the opening and closing ceremonies of the 38th edition of the Fajr International Theater Festival, the director of Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center, Shahram Karami, announced on Tuesday.

He also noted that some street theater is scheduled to be performed during the 40th day of mourning for the martyrdom of the commander in Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and his companions were assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday.

The 38th Fajr International Theater Festival will take place in Tehran from January 30 to February 9.

Photo: A poster for the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival.

