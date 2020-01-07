Nation commemorates legendary wrestler Takhti

TEHRAN - It’s been 52 years since the death of Iranian legendary wrestler Gholamreza Takhti, and each year, a group of advocates commemorate the day.

Head of Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) Reza Salehi Amiri, director general of federations' common affairs at Iranian Ministry of Sports Mohammad Shervin Asbaghian, former president of Iran Wrestling Federation Mohammadreza Taleghani, and a large number of sportspersons and his supporters attended the ceremony.

Takhti was born in Tehran on August 27, 1930 and was found dead in a hotel room on January 7, 1968.

He was laid to rest at Ibn-e Babouyeh cemetery in southern Tehran, near Shahr-e Ray, where he is commemorated every year by the Iranians.

When the news of Takhti's death spread, the Iranian nation went into mourning. At least seven people killed themselves due to their sadness. One, a butcher in Kermanshah, left a note saying, "A world without the world's champion is not a place to live."

Takhti won the gold medal in the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, defeating Boris Kulayev from Soviet Union in the final match.

He also claimed two Olympics silver medals in 1952 Helsinki and 1960 Rome.

Takhti won two World Championships gold medals in 1959 Tehran and 1961 Yokohama.

The freestyle wrestler also seized a gold medal in the 1958 Asian Games held in Tokyo, Japan.

He is the most famous wrestler in Iranian history. The legend was known for his chivalry and sportsmanship and continues to symbolize the essence of sports to the Iranian people.