RIPI inks MOU with domestic university for research co-op

TEHRAN – Iran’s Research Institute of Petroleum Industry (RIPI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Quchan University of Technology for cooperation in conducting research in oil, gas and petrochemical areas, Shana reported.

The MOU was signed by Jafar Tofiqi, the chairman of the Research Institute of Petroleum Industry, and Head of Quchan University of Technology Ali-Asghar Beheshti on Saturday.

As reported, the agreement aims to conduct research for building and evaluating the performance of new catalysts for the petrochemical industry, and also for collaboration on joint implementation of research projects needed by the oil and gas industry, as well as the transfer of knowledge and technologies required by both bodies.

Since the re-imposition of the U.S. sanctions, Iran has been encouraging domestic companies’ presence in its oil and gas projects, in all sectors including research, exploration and development sectors.

In August 2019, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed four agreements with universities and knowledge-based companies to conduct research in a variety of oil-related areas including geophysics, geochemistry, unconventional hydrocarbon resources as well as drilling.

Later in November, deputy oil minister for engineering, research, and technology affairs announced that the ministry had signed 26 major deals with the country’s universities.

“Today, the Oil Ministry is conducting 26 research projects through cooperation with 16 top universities and research institutes of the country, and given that these major universities benefit from the contribution of a network of universities, so research measures of Oil Ministry are in fact applying a vast scientific potential in the country”, Saeed Mohammadzadeh said.

Through this cooperation, universities help the development of the oil industry and Oil Ministry helps elevation of scientific status in the country, the official noted.

The official noted that NIOC subsidiaries were also tasked to increase their research activities and in this regard, almost all of them were expected to sign similar research agreements in the future.

Photo: Chairman of Iran's Research Institute of Petroleum Industry Jafar Tofiqi (R) and Head of Quchan University of Technology Ali-Asghar Beheshti exchange signed MOU documents in Tehran on Saturday.

