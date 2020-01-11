Iran condoles with Oman over Sultan Qaboos demise

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Minister, in a tweet on Saturday, expressed his condolence to the Omani government and people over the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

In his Arabic-language tweet, Zarif said, “Sultan Qaboos’ demise is a great loss for the region.”

He further congratulated Sultan Qaboos successor Heitham bin Tariq for the new responsibly.

Qaboos bin Said was sultan since 1970 and the eighth sultan of the House of Al Said. He was the longest-serving monarch among the present Arab rulers.

Heitham bin Tariq, 56 years old, has been the minister of cultural heritage and the head of the 2040 economic prospect committee of the country since 2000.



