Sultan Qaboos of Oman passes away: State media

Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said al Said has died, aged 79, the country's state media reported early on Saturday.

Quoting official sources in capital Muscat, Omani News Agency said the Sultan passed away on late Friday afternoon.

Having ruled the country since 1970 after a peaceful coup, he had been outside Oman for treatment in recent weeks.

The funeral procession will be held on Saturday and he will be buried in the family tomb, according to official sources.

Three days of public mourning will be observed and the Omani flag will be half hoisted for 40 days, it was announced.