Memorial for plane crash victims to be set up in Tehran

TEHRAN – A memorial for the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash incident will be set up in the capital, IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

Tehran City Council approved a plan urging the municipality to set up a memorial for the plane crash victims.

The municipality is obliged to define, within a week, an appropriate location for the installation of the memorial and, in addition, to install tribute banners, the report added.

Tehran City Council member Ahmad Masjed Jame’ei said that the incident has triggered people’s emotions, “so we have suggested that a memorial should be set up to share sympathy with their families and the citizens as well.”

A Ukrainian airliner was shot down shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on January 8, killing all 167 passengers and 9 crew members.

