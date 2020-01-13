Iranian agency says overseas publishers eager for books on commander Soleimani

TEHRAN – The Pol Literary and Translation Agency, a Tehran-based institution that translates Iranian books and presents Persian-language publications around the world, has announced that publishing companies from several countries are seeking to publish books about Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

“Publishers from 13 countries, including Turkey, Egypt, Serbia, England, Syria, Lebanon, Italy and France, have asked for a book about Martyr Soleimani,” Pol agency director Majid Jafari-Aqdam said in his interview with the Iranian radio program Taqatoe Farhang on Sunday.

“However, there is still no comprehensive book about the commander to offer to the publishers,” he added but made no reference to the names of the publishers.

“We are looking for a complete documented book to offer to the publishers; a book that can truly introduce the commander to the world,” he noted.

Quds Force chief Soleimani was martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3.

Photo: Pol Literary and Translation Agency director Majid Jafari Aqdam in an undated photo. (Mehr/Mehran Riazi)

