No changes in Iran Air’s flights to European countries except Sweden

TEHRAN – There are no changes in Iran Air’s regular schedule for flights to European countries and vice versa, except the ones to Sweden, which have recently come to a halt.

All Iran Air’s flights to European destinations [except Sweden] are being carried out according to schedule without any changes, the airline announced in a press release on Monday, IRIB reported.

The announcement was made amid rumors flying about the flag carrier canceling some of its European services due to the tragic crash of a Ukrainian airliner, which was mistakenly downed by armed forces near Tehran on January 8, claiming the lives of all 176 people on board.

Iran Air announced on Sunday that it is seeking a way for restoring direct flights connecting Tehran to Stockholm and Gothenburg. It regularly provided Tehran-Stockholm services on Saturdays and Wednesdays as well as Tehran-Gothenburg flights on Mondays.

Sweden’s Transport Agency announced on January 10 that it had temporarily halted Iran Air flights between Sweden and Iran after the deadly crash.

“The reason is the uncertainty around the accident and the security of civil aviation,” the agency said in a statement.

Sweden’s foreign ministry said that seven Swedish citizens and a total of 17 people who lived in the Nordic country died in the crash, Reuters reported.

By shedding light on the cause of the tragic incident, Iran is seeking to resume flights to the mentioned destinations.

“Sweden is likely to reconsider its decision. Otherwise, Iran Air has to take alternate flights to transport its passengers,” the Iranian airliner said.

President Hassan Rouhani has vowed that investigations continue to identify and prosecute all those involved in the unintentional downing of the Ukrainian airliner.

AFM/MG