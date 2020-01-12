Iran’s flag carrier seeking to re-establish flights to Sweden    

TEHRAN – Iran’s flag carrier is seeking a way for restoring direct flights connecting Tehran to Stockholm and Gothenburg, which have recently come to a halt.

Iran Air is scheduled to operate Tehran-Stockholm services on Saturdays and Wednesdays as well as Tehran-Gothenburg flights on Mondays, IRNA reported on January 11.

Sweden’s Transport Agency announced on January 10 that it had temporarily halted Iran Air flights between Sweden and Iran after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on January 8 which killed all 176 people on board.

“The reason is the uncertainty around the accident and the security of civil aviation,” the agency said in a statement.

Sweden’s foreign ministry said that seven Swedish citizens and a total of 17 people who lived in the Nordic country died in the crash, Reuters reported.

President Hassan Rouhani has said investigations will continue to identify and prosecute all those involved in the unintentional downing of the Ukrainian airliner.

By shedding light to the cause of the tragic accident, Iran is seeking to resume flights to the mentioned destinations.

“Sweden is likely to reconsider its decision, otherwise, Iran Air has to take alternate flights to transport its passengers,” the Iranian airliner announced.

AFM/MG