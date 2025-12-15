TEHRAN — Preliminary investigations indicate that the deadly mass shooting at Bondi Beach, a popular seaside destination in Sydney, Australia, was carried out by a father and son who may have been influenced by the ideology of the ISIL terror group, also known as ISIS or Daesh, according to Australian authorities, including the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) and New South Wales Police (NSW Police).

The father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, was killed at the scene, while his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, remains in critical condition under police guard as authorities continue to examine his role and motives. The attack during a Hanukkah celebration left at least 15 people dead and dozens injured.

Naveed Akram had previously been investigated by ASIO in 2019 over suspected links to an ISIL leader, though officials concluded at the time that he did not pose an immediate threat. He also had a documented connection to Isaac El Matari, an ISIL-affiliated terrorist jailed in 2021. Investigators recovered two ISIL flags from the suspects’ vehicle, reinforcing the role of extremist ideology in the attack, though authorities emphasize that the full investigation is still ongoing.

Some political figures, notably some Israeli officials, have sought to attribute the attack to Australia’s recognition of Palestinian statehood or suggested possible Iranian or Hezbollah influence. However, Australian authorities have not confirmed any links to foreign governments, and analysts note that attempts to assign state responsibility for an incident driven by domestic radicalization risk distorting the facts and politicizing a tragedy. Critics argue that Israel’s rhetoric appears intended to shift focus from the perpetrators’ ideological motives and the challenges of domestic extremist threats, rather than reflect verified intelligence.

The shooting was partially halted by Ahmed al-Ahmed, a bystander who reportedly disarmed one of the gunmen despite being injured. His intervention likely prevented additional casualties. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as an “act of pure evil, antisemitism, and terrorism,” and announced plans to review gun license regulations to address potential risks of radicalization.

Investigations are ongoing to clarify the role of ideology, domestic radicalization, and firearms access in enabling the tragedy. Authorities stress that while the suspects had ties to ISIL ideology, the involvement of foreign states remains unverified. Hence, public commentary assigning blame without evidence may distract from addressing domestic extremist threats.