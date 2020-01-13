Judiciary chief vows justice on downed plane case

TEHRAN — Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has vowed to fully implement justice when dealing the case of the downed Ukrainian plane.

“In pursuing the case of the downed plane, justice will be implemented irrespective of any circumstances,” Raisi said on Monday, Tasnim reported.

“People should be assured that all the material and moral rights of the deceased and their families will be fully fulfilled and the establishment is resolute with regard to this issue,” he stated.

All 176 crew members and passengers, 147 of whom were Iranians, died in the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) crash which came a few minutes after take-off from Tehran to Kiev on Wednesday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces issued a statement on Saturday saying that the Ukrainian plane crash was caused by a “human error”.

“The Ukrainian passenger plane was hit unintentionally and due to humane error, which unfortunately led to the martyrdom of a number of our people and also a number of foreign nationals,” the statement read.

It came in the aftermath of a Trump-ordered U.S. attack at Baghdad’s airport on January 3 that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke via phone Saturday about the Ukrainian passenger jet, according to a readout of the phone call from the Canadian government.

According to CNN, Rouhani expressed "profound regret for the shooting down of the aircraft by the Iranian military."

Trudeau insisted on the need for a complete and thorough investigation, saying Canada was ready to deploy air safety experts to facilitate black box examination and DNA specialists to assist with victim identification and the return of remains to Canada.

Trudeau and Rouhani agreed "on the importance of de-escalation and dialogue to reduce tensions and promote stability in the region." Trudeau said the incident is "an example of how heightened tensions can have tragic consequences for innocent civilians."

The U.S. airstrike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the anti-terrorist Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

On Wednesday morning, Iran carried out the Shahid (Martyr) Soleimani Operation against an American airbase in Iraq with more than ten missiles.

Iran had vowed to take “tough revenge” for Soleimani’s blood.

Raisi said the martyrdom of General Soleimani broke the hearts of all Muslims and freedom-seekers of the world.

This terrorist act committed by the United States is an unprecedented violation of international norms and conventions, the top judge said.

“Since Lieutenant General Soleimani was a symbol of the fight against terrorism and support for the oppressed, the U.S. action of martyring him is pursuable,” said the Judiciary chief.

He also said U.S. President Donald Trump must be brought to justice for carrying out this terrorist act.

