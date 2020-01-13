Over 1.6 million travelers visit Ilam province in 9 months

TEHRAN – Some 1.63 million travelers visited historical sites and heritage museums across Ilam province, a lesser-known travel destination in western Iran, during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019).

Over 8,000 foreign nationals and 150,000 domestic holidaymakers were accommodated in hotels, hostels and guest houses across the province during the nine-month period, provincial tourism chief Abdolmalek Shanbehzadeh announced on Sunday, CHTN reported.

Back in summer, representatives of western provinces of Ilam, Lorestan, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad and Kermanshah came together to explore ways for expanding tourism.

Iran’s deputy tourism chief Vali Teymouri has suggested that lesser-known travel destinations should be properly introduced to people in order to have a balanced domestic tourism.

AFM/MG