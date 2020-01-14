Second phase of Iran’s TJPC goes operational

TEHRAN – The second phase of Takht-e-Jamshid Petrochemical Complex (TJPC) was officially inaugurated on Monday in Mahshahr Special Petrochemical Economic Zone in southwestern Khuzestan Province.

As Shana reported, the inauguration ceremony was attended by the Head of National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Behzad Mohammadi and the Vice President for Scientific Affairs Sorena Satari.

This phase of the TJPC has the capacity of producing 55,000 tons of polybutadiene rubber (BR) annually, according to the officials.

Speaking in the ceremony, Mohammadi underlined the significance of TJPC as one of the major projects in the second leap of the country’s petrochemical industry, saying “This project is one of the first petrochemical projects in the country which has been established fully based on domestic knowledge and technology and by Iranian experts.”

The second phase of TJPC is designed to produce 55,000 tons of polybutadiene rubber, 20,000 tons of latex, 5,000 tons of STP and 18,000 tons of Hips-grade polybutadiene rubber, the official said.

TJPC products are going to be used mainly in petrochemical supplementary industries, especially for the supply of raw materials for the tire and rubber industries.

The first phase of the mentioned petrochemical complex was inaugurated in February 2017, by First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri.

In the first phase, the complex was comprised of a styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) unit with a capacity of 35,000 tons annually and a polybutadiene rubber (PBR) unit with a capacity of 18,000 tons per year.

Mahshahr Special Economic Zone is one of Iran’s main industrial units in Khuzestan.

NPC plans to make the zone’s petrochemical sector one of the major hubs in the region by adding up to six million tons of new capacity to the zone.

The petrochemical industry is one of the most important pillars of Iran’s economy and one of the main suppliers of foreign currency especially the euro for the country.

Iran is currently producing nearly 56 million tons of petrochemicals each year of which 21 million tons is being exported to 30 different destinations across the globe.

