Iran, Qatar discuss plans to cooperate on publishing industry 

TEHRAN – Plans to collaborate on book publication were discussed during a meeting between Doha International Book Fair director Jassim Ahmad al-Buainain and the director of the Art, Culture and Communication Research Center of Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Iran, Mohammad Solgi, on Monday.

The meeting was organized during the 30th Doha International Book Fair, the culture ministry announced on Tuesday.

The Doha International Book Fair, which opened on January 9 in the Qatari capital, will come to an end on January 18.

Photo: Iranian official Mohammad Solgi (L) and Doha International Book Fair Director Jassim Ahmad al-Buainain pose at the Doha International Book Fair on January 13, 2020.

