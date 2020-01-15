Tehran hosting 2 international exhibitions

TEHRAN – The 11th International Exhibition of Cement, Concrete, Manufacturing Technology and Related Machinery (IRAN CEMENTEX 2020) and the 4th International Exhibition of Agriculture, Agricultural Machinery and Equipment, Input, Irrigation Systems (Iran Agri Show 2020) became operational at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Tuesday.

As reported by Shata, Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani, Head of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) Khodadad Gharibpour and Deputy Industry Minister Hossein Modares Khiabani attended the opening ceremony of the Iran CEMENTEX 2020 exhibition.

As for the Iran Agri Show 2020, the exhibition’s opening ceremony was attended by senior officials including Iran's Acting Agriculture Minister Abbas Keshavarz, Iranfair.com reported.

Several Iranian and foreign exhibitors gathered together in this event to showcase their latest products and services in the field of agriculture and related machinery.

Presenting the capabilities of Iranian companies and their latest industrial and technological achievements, creating opportunities for domestic and foreign participants to get to know each other and exchange experiences in order to introduce the world’s latest technological achievements into the country, as well as presenting domestic and foreign investment opportunities were reported to be some of the main goals of these four-day exhibitions.

EF/MA