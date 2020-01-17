Leader hopes for speedy recovery of Ayatollah Sistani

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a message on Friday, prayed for a speedy recovery of Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani who had undergone surgery on Thursday.

“News regarding your physical health problem was cause of worries. I pray the almighty God to grant you speedy recovery,” the Leader said.

Also on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani expressed hope for a speedy recovery of the leading Iraq cleric.

In a tweet in Arabic, Zarif expressed content about the result of the cleric's surgery and asked God for his good health.

Larijani, in a phone conversation with the head of Ayatollah Sistani's office in Tehran, also hoped for the grand ayatollah’s health.

Ayatollah Sistani had an incidental strain to his left leg which resulted in a fracture to his thigh bone. A surgery was performed on him under the supervision of an Iraqi medical team.



