Judiciary chief wishes Ayatollah Sistani full recovery

TEHRAN — Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi sent a message to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, expressing hope that the prominent cleric of Iraq would rapidly recover from his surgery.

In his message which was released on Monday, Raisi also expressed satisfaction at the news of Ayatollah Sistani’s “successful surgery”, Tasnim reported.

He further prayed for the Iraqi cleric’s full recovery.

Ayatollah Sistani had an incidental strain to his left leg which resulted in a fracture to his thigh bone. A surgery was performed on him on Thursday under the supervision of an Iraqi medical team.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a message on Friday, prayed for a speedy recovery of Ayatollah Sistani.

“News regarding your physical health problem was cause of worries. I pray the almighty God to grant you speedy recovery,” the Leader said.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani also expressed hope for a speedy recovery of the leading Iraq cleric.

In a tweet in Arabic, Zarif expressed content about the result of the cleric's surgery and asked God for his good health.

Larijani, in a phone conversation with the head of Ayatollah Sistani's office in Tehran, also hoped for the grand ayatollah’s health.

MH/PA