TPO to hold seminar on business in Turkey’s market in late Jan.

TEHRAN- Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) plans to hold a seminar on doing business in the markets of Turkey on January 27, TPO website published.

The seminar is aimed at making Iranian businessmen and traders familiar with the potentials of the neighboring country’s markets and the strategies to enter those markets.

Faraz Chamani, Iran’s former commercial attaché to Turkey, will be the key speaker in the mentioned seminar.

According to the data previously released by Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), trade balance between Iran and Turkey was $1.1 billion positive in favor of Iran during the first 10 months of 2019.

Iran exported $3.1 billion of commodities to Turkey and imported $1.9 billion of goods from its neighbor during the 10-month period.

Turkey has been the major trade partner of Iran, after China and Iraq, in the current year.

During the 27th meeting of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Committee, which was held in Ankara in mid-September last year, the two sides investigated different ways of reaching the targeted $30-billion bilateral trade and reiterated that reaching this figure is possible despite the pressures of the U.S. sanctions.

During the meeting, the Iranian president’s chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, who is the Iranian chairman of the committee, mentioned expediting the process of implementing bilateral agreements on trade and economic issues as the most prioritized objective of the joint committee and said Iran has no limitation for expanding and deepening cooperation with Turkey.

