Tehran hosts 22nd conference on ranking 100 top national companies

TEHRAN – Iran Industrial Management Company (IMI) held the 22nd top 100 Iranian companies ranking conference (IMI-100) in Tehran on Sunday, IRIB reported.

Attended by senior officials from various government organizations and institutions, the seminar was going to rank the country’s top 500 companies in terms of production and exports among which 100 were selected as the country's top 100.

Collecting information about the country’s enterprises, clarifying the country’s business environment, presenting a clear picture of the position of various firms, companies, and industries in the county’s economy, promoting competition between the enterprises and creating a more scientific decision-making environment have been mentioned as some of the main goals of the 22nd conference of top Iranian companies.

In this conference, based on an assessment of the companies’ growth trend over the last four years, the top 10 companies are awarded as the "pioneers".

The best companies in terms of overall performance, rapid growth, exports, and industry groups were also honored.

According to the managing director of the country’s Industrial Management Institute, Abolfazl Kiani, some 100 companies account for nearly 94 percent of Iran’s total non-oil exports and these companies also account for 11 percent of the country’s total Gross Domestic Production (GDP).

Persian Gulf Petrochemical Holding, Isfahan Oil Refining Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Bank Mellat Holding and Mobarakeh Steel Holding are Iran’s top five companies, according to Kiani.

