Europe must resist U.S. unilateralism: Iranian MP on the sideline of IPU assembly

TEHRAN – Iranian parliamentary official has called on European countries to resist unilateralism and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to expanding diplomatic and economic ties with Serbia and Oman during the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva.

Vice Speaker Hamidreza Haji Babaei met with Din Jerlik, Vice Speaker of the Serbian Parliament, stressing the importance of constructive decisions on the sidelines of IPU assembly. He highlighted the upcoming visit of the Serbian Parliament Speaker to Tehran and said the historic relationship between Iran and Serbia provides a strong foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Haji Babaei also criticized European countries for following U.S. policies in the wake of the JCPOA. “The United States withdrew from the agreement, but three European countries raised the issue of the snapback mechanism. The time for UN Security Council Resolution 2231 has passed, making this discussion meaningless,” he said. He added, “It is not befitting for European countries to become unquestioning followers of the United States.”

The vice speaker reaffirmed Iran’s support for national sovereignty and independence, urging the European Union to uphold legality and ethics in international affairs. He noted that lawlessness serves no country and warned that undermining the UN’s foundational principles threatens global stability. Haji Babaei specifically criticized violations of international norms, including Israel and U.S. actions undermining efforts to fight terrorism and protect children.

Serbian Vice Speaker Jerlik highlighted the longstanding diplomatic ties between Iran and Serbia, dating back to 1889. He welcomed Iran’s participation in the 2027 Expo in Serbia and praised Iranian recognition of Serbian cultural works in the National Library of Iran. Jerlik also called for expanded collaboration in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, tourism, sports, and banking, emphasizing the potential for stronger parliamentary cooperation.

On the sidelines of the IPU assembly, Haji Babaei also met with Khalid bin Hilal bin Nasser Al Maawali, Speaker of the Omani Parliament. The two leaders discussed the historically close and strategically significant ties between Iran and Oman, emphasizing growing economic relations. Haji Babaei expressed hope for continued cooperation, noting that the 12-day war initiated by Israel and the U.S. underscored the regional threat posed by Israel beyond Gaza and Iran.

Speaker Al Maawali praised Iran’s historical support for Oman and expressed concern over ongoing developments in Palestine. He noted that even after the ceasefire, Gaza continued to be bombed, describing the humanitarian situation as catastrophic.