Iran deputy parliament speaker urges collective push against unilateralism at NAM conference

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hamid Reza Haji Babaei, called on members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to unite against unilateralism and forge a new global order based on justice, peace, and multilateralism.

Speaking at the 4th NAM Parliamentary Network Conference on Monday in Uzbekistan, he underscored the urgency of multilateral cooperation amid mounting global crises.



“In today’s complex and turbulent world, the erosion of international law and the failure of global decision-making institutions have created a vacuum,” Haji Babaei said. “To counter these threats, NAM must become a platform for responsible, forward-looking action.”



He warned that the future will be shaped either by coercion and insecurity or by collective peace and prosperity, depending on the choices NAM members make now. “This is a moment of historic responsibility,” he said. “No single nation can solve global challenges alone.”



Haji Babaei emphasized that the world must escape the grip of neo-colonial and hegemonic policies through a collective political project. “We need a fresh cooperative framework rooted in the Bandung Principles,” he said. “This is not one option among many—it is the only viable path forward.”



He argued that NAM’s founding ideals must not be diluted by the emergence of parallel regional organizations. “The Movement must remain anchored in its original vision, and its parliamentary network must take a central role in shaping international policies and giving a voice to the Global South.”



Iran, he added, has long embodied these values. “For over four decades, Iran has resisted U.S. unilateralism and illegal sanctions. This resistance is not just national—it’s a universal fight for independence, justice, and dignity.”





Addressing the issue of Palestine, Haji Babaei said the continued oppression of Palestinians is “one of the most brutal modern tragedies,” in violation of the UN Charter and the core principles of the Bandung Declaration.



“The Zionist regime’s atrocities in Gaza pose a serious threat to regional and international peace,” he said. “A just solution must include a national referendum among all Palestinians and the creation of an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital. The two-state proposal merely evades the fundamental issue.”





Haji Babaei called on the NAM Parliamentary Network to actively support Palestine and confront illegal unilateral actions. “To fulfill its mandate, the Network must raise its voice against injustice and become a true parliamentary body representing NAM’s ideals,” he said.



He added that only through bold, coordinated action can the Movement help shape a more just international order. “As we enter a global transition period, the Network must assert itself as a key actor in decision-making and resist neocolonial policies.”





Iran’s parliamentary delegation to the NAM conference included Deputy Speaker Hamid Reza Haji Babaei, Fada-Hossein Maleki (Secretary-General of Iran’s Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Delegation), and MPs Seyed Shamseddin Hosseini, Mojtaba Yousefi, Ebrahim Rezaei, Somayeh Rafiei, and Abbas Golrou.



Iran, Venezuela reaffirm anti-imperialist ties, shared support for Palestine



On the sidelines of the conference, the Iranian delegation met with the Vice President of Venezuela’s National Assembly. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said Haji Babaei praised Venezuela’s steadfast opposition to imperialism and its support for Iran at international forums.



Haji Babaei reiterated Iran’s refusal to engage in direct talks with the U.S. due to Washington’s repeated violations of the JCPOA. “We only consider indirect negotiations to maintain regional security,” he said. “Iran pursues peace, but will respond decisively to any hostile action.”

The Venezuelan Vice President praised Iran’s anti-Zionist stance, welcomed the election of Masoud Pezeshkian as Iran’s new Parliament Speaker, and commemorated the late President Ebrahim Raisi. She called the Gaza conflict a genocide and pledged Venezuela’s full support for Palestine. “We resist U.S. exploitation, and Iran remains a vital ally,” she said.



Iran, Armenia discuss deepening strategic cooperation



The Iranian delegation also met with their Armenian counterparts. Haji Babaei described Armenia as a strategic partner and valued neighbor, stressing the importance of maintaining historical ties, economic collaboration, and resisting foreign interference.



He reiterated Iran’s opposition to any changes to regional borders and reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to peaceful, just negotiations with the U.S.—provided Washington ends its economic coercion.



Armenia’s Vice Speaker expressed appreciation for Iran’s support of Armenian territorial integrity and reaffirmed Yerevan’s recognition of an independent Palestinian state. She also voiced interest in strengthening trade ties through Iran’s observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union.