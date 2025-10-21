Iran among world’s top missile powers, says top commander

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian military commander has highlighted the country’s domestic missile industry, describing it as one of the world’s leading programs.

“These capabilities have given Iran’s defense power a strategic edge,” said Brigadier General Reza Talaei Nik, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Logistics of the Armed Forces, during a memorial service for the late General Alireza Afshar.

He added that the experience Iran has gained in missile development could serve as a model for circumventing sanctions in other sectors as well. “During the 12-day Israeli-imposed war, the enemy suffered a heavy blow from Iran’s missile defense power,” he explained.

Despite more than 40 years of international sanctions, Brig. Gen. Talaei Nik said Iran has successfully overcome these restrictions and achieved advanced missile capabilities.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), highlighted the significant setbacks suffered by Israel during its recent military aggression. “The defeat disappointed Tel Aviv, and in an attempt to mitigate the impact, the United States entered the conflict,” he said.

On June 13, Israel launched what Iran describes as a blatant and unprovoked attack, triggering a 12-day war that reportedly claimed at least 1,064 lives, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The United States reportedly joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites, an act Iran condemns as a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military installation in West Asia.

The IRGC launched a meticulously calculated series of missile and drone strikes over twelve days, reportedly conducted in 22 operational waves, which Iran says dismantled key Israeli military, intelligence, and technological infrastructure. These strikes, the Iranian commanders claim, forced a halt to hostilities.

Faced with the unprecedented destruction, Israel has imposed tight censorship, restricting foreign journalists, limiting satellite imagery, and pressuring social media platforms to suppress content showing Israeli losses.

Among the targets struck by Iran were several high-profile military and intelligence installations, including Israel’s Kirya headquarters—often referred to as the country’s “Pentagon”—as well as major airbases, intelligence training centers, and command-and-control facilities housing advanced technology such as U.S.-made F-35 stealth fighters.

Iran has repeatedly stated that it will deliver a decisive response to any military aggression or any action threatening its national security.