Hell awaits aggressors

TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief, Major General Mohammad Pakpour, has declared that the country is fully prepared to deliver a decisive response to any future acts of aggression, warning, “We will unleash hell upon the enemy.”

The announcement came during a meeting in Tehran with Iraq’s National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, and his delegation. The two sides discussed regional security, bilateral cooperation, and ongoing efforts to implement Iran-Iraq security agreements.

Al-Araji conveyed greetings from Iraq’s President and Prime Minister to Major General Pakpour and reaffirmed Baghdad’s commitment to preventing Iraqi territory from being used against Iran. “The security of Iran is the security of Iraq,” he said, stressing that any misuse of Iraqi soil for hostile activities would be firmly rejected. He also announced the creation of a joint committee to monitor the implementation of bilateral security agreements and prevent illegal activities along the border.

Addressing recent developments in Gaza, al-Araji expressed skepticism over Israel’s commitment to the ceasefire, warning that violations were likely. He stressed that regional unity is essential for maintaining peace and stability. “During the 12-day Israeli war against Iran, the enemy expected the Iranian people to rise against their government, but the nation demonstrated its steadfast adherence to the principles of the Revolution through national cohesion,” he said.

Pakpour welcomed the Iraqi delegation and described the meeting as particularly significant given Iraq’s current political and security context. He warned that regional adversaries aim to weaken domestic unity in neighboring countries. “During the 12-day war, Israel sought to disrupt Iran’s national cohesion by targeting commanders and inciting unrest, but the Supreme Leader’s guidance and the vigilance of the Iranian people thwarted these plots,” Pakpour said.

Highlighting Iran’s military capabilities, the IRGC chief said, “The enemy assumed our missile power would diminish in the early days, but we acted decisively and destroyed our targets with precision.” He reiterated Iran’s readiness to respond forcefully to any future aggression, declaring, “We will unleash hell upon the enemy.”

Pakpour also commended Iraq’s efforts to control opposition groups during the conflict and called for full implementation of security agreements, including establishing a field committee to monitor border areas. He stressed that such groups pose a threat to both nations and must be managed through joint cooperation.

Al-Araji reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to preventing any threats against Iran from Iraqi soil. “During the 12-day war, we did not allow opposition groups to operate, and we will continue to prevent such activities decisively in the future,” he said.

The meeting concluded with both sides emphasizing the importance of strengthening security cooperation and operationalizing bilateral agreements, with Iraqi officials reaffirming their political and moral commitments to Iran.

Pezeshkian hails ‘exceptional’ level of Iran-Iraq relations

In a meeting on Tuesday with Qasim al-Araji, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described relations between Iran and Iraq as “exceptional,” calling for deeper cooperation across political, economic, and security fields.

Pezeshkian said that expanding Tehran–Baghdad ties would not only strengthen bilateral relations but also foster unity among Islamic nations.

“Whenever solidarity prevails among Muslim countries, the conspiracies of the U.S. and the Zionist regime will fail,” he said.

The president highlighted the Iran–Iraq railway project as a key priority, urging Baghdad to expedite its implementation. He said the link would enhance trade, tourism, and cultural exchange while connecting regional economies and promoting stability.

“Completing this project will boost cross-border commerce and help establish joint free zones that bring prosperity to the region,” Pezeshkian added.

Al-Araji reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to the bilateral security agreement, emphasizing that “the security of Iran and Iraq is inseparable.” He said Baghdad is determined to ensure that its borders remain among the safest in the region and to prevent any threats against Iran.

Calling the rail project a strategic initiative, he said it would further political and economic convergence between the two nations.

Also attending the meeting, Rebar Ahmed, Interior Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, expressed support for Iran’s stability and pledged to uphold the security pact. “We have already taken practical steps to implement it,” he noted.

Iraq not to allow territory, airspace to be used against Iran: top Iraqi official

raq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji reaffirmed that Baghdad will not permit its territory or airspace to be used for any hostile action against Iran, stressing that Iraq views Iran’s security as inseparable from its own.

Al-Araji made the remarks during a meeting with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in Tehran on Monday. He emphasized that Iraq opposes the use of sanctions as a political weapon and supports resolving disputes through diplomacy and dialogue. “Every country has the right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy, and any disagreement, including Iran’s nuclear issue, must be settled through talks, not coercion,” he said.

Larijani, for his part, said Iran’s National Security Council would review any future request by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for negotiations, following the European trio’s attempt to trigger the snapback mechanism and reinstate UN sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

He criticized the UK, Germany, and France for what he called an “unlawful act,” asserting that their move nullified Iran’s cooperation agreement with the IAEA signed in Cairo last month. “If the agency makes a request, it will be reviewed by the council’s secretariat,” Larijani said, reiterating that the snapback process undermines the diplomatic framework of the JCPOA.

Larijani also condemned the U.S. and Israel for misusing Iraqi territory during their recent aggression against Iran, thanking Baghdad for its firm stance during the 12-day conflict. He described al-Araji’s visit as an important step toward deepening security coordination and regional stability.

Iran, Iraq urge global action to end Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iraq’s National Security Advisor have called on the international community to take urgent action to stop Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Araji, heading a senior Iraqi security delegation, met with Araghchi in Tehran on Monday evening for talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation and discussing the situations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Both sides voiced deep concern over Israel’s repeated violations of the Gaza ceasefire and urged the world to ensure an end to the atrocities and the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid.

Araghchi praised the depth of Iran–Iraq relations across various sectors and emphasized the importance of continued coordination and enhanced border security cooperation.

Al-Araji briefed the Iranian foreign minister on progress in implementing the bilateral security pact, reaffirming Baghdad’s firm commitment to the agreement. He commended the unity and steadfastness of the Iranian people and stressed that Iraq would not permit its territory to be used for hostile acts against Iran.

The two officials also underscored the need for joint action among Muslim nations to confront Israel’s aggression and expansionist policies.

Israel’s war on Gaza has so far claimed more than 68,100 lives and left over 170,000 injured since October 2023. Although a ceasefire took effect on October 10, it has been repeatedly breached by Israeli airstrikes, with nearly 100 Palestinians killed and 230 wounded since the truce began, according to Gaza’s authorities.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

Earlier, Iraq’s National Security Advisor also visited Iran’s Parliament) and met with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf for talks, highlighting the broader diplomatic and political engagement between Tehran and Baghdad alongside ongoing security cooperation.