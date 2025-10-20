Larijani touts growing Iran-Iraq ties, condemns US interference in Iraq

TEHRAN – In a wide-ranging press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani emphasized the “friendly and brotherly” ties between Tehran and Baghdad, while sharply criticizing the United States for its repeated violations of Iraqi sovereignty.

The joint briefing with Qasim al-Araji, Iraq’s National Security Advisor, followed high-level talks which Larijani characterized as “very positive,” focusing primarily on expanding economic cooperation between the two neighbors.

“The level of interactions between Iran and Iraq is developing,” Larijani stated. “For our economic relations to be sustainable, however, security issues must also be seriously addressed and resolved.”

The Iranian official expressed gratitude for the Iraqi government’s positions during the 12-day U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran. He noted that the United States and Israel “exploited Iraqi territory” to attack Iran, but noted that the Iraqi government had pledged to pursue the matter in international forums.

Larijani did not mince words when discussing Washington’s role in the region. He stated that after years of struggle against a dictator, the Iraqi people had established an independent government based on national will. “Yet,” he continued, “the repeated violation of Iraq's airspace by the United States is a clear sign of Washington's exploitation of regional countries.”

The press conference also touched upon international diplomacy and Iran’s nuclear file. When questioned about the report by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi that paved the way for Israel’s aggression in June, Larijani dismissed it as “mistaken and biased.” He stated that Grossi had “done his job,” and that his reports would no longer impact Iran’s interactions with the agency.

On the triggering of the so-called “snapback” mechanism by European powers to reimpose UN sanctions, Larijani reiterated Iran’s official stance: The move invalidated previous agreements with the IAEA. He praised Russia for its “principled and legal” position opposing the European move, which he labeled “illegal and unjust.”

Looking to Iran’s other international partnerships, Larijani described relations with China as being “at an excellent level” and said cooperation with Moscow was proceeding on a similar path. He confirmed that his recent trip to Russia was aimed at developing bilateral cooperation and reviewing regional and global issues.

Larijani concluded by highlighting the importance of the Iraqi delegation’s visit to Tehran, expressing hope that it would lead to a further deepening of relations between the two countries.