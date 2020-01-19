Fatemeh and Amir-Ali, most popular Iranian baby names

TEHRAN – "Fatemeh" and "Amir-Ali" were respectively the most popular names for baby girls and boys born in Iran during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2019), National Organization for Civil Registration spokesman has announced.

Over the aforementioned period, Iranian parents chose Amir-Ali, Mohammad, Ali, Amir-Hossein, Hossein, Abolfazl, Amir-Abbas, Samyar, Mohammad-Taha and Aria more than other names for their baby boys, IRNA quoted Seifollah Aboutorabi as saying on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Fatemeh, Zahra, Helma, Zeinab, Yasna, Ava, Mersana, Nazanin-Zahra, Baran and Fatemeh-Zahra were the top ten names for baby girls, he stated.

During the same period, 913,345 births have been registered in the country, of whom 470,906 were boys and 442,439 were girls, which demonstrates that 106 boys were born per 100 girls, he noted.

However, last year, 1,366,000 infants have been born in the country, 704,054 of whom were boys, he also said.

For every 100 girls, 106 boys were born, which means that the gender ratio last year was 106.3 percent, he further stated.

The number of births registered during the first nine months of this year, has declined compared to same period last year which was a total of 1,046,099 births.

FB/MG