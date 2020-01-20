Nine Iranian projects nominated for WSIS Prize 2020

TEHRAN – Nine Iranian projects have been nominated for the World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) Prize 2020, IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

If Iranian users vote for the nominees, they can move on to the next stage of evaluations in a group consisting of the top five projects.

The list of nominated projects will be publicly announced and WSIS multi-stakeholder community will be invited to participate and cast their vote for one project in each of 18 categories.

Of the 806 projects that were submitted, 353 were approved in 18 groups, and the top nine Iranian projects were nominated for WSIS Prize 2020.

Asa mobile services application was nominated in the E-Business category, as well as the Open Sesame project (a cloud banking system for startups).

The product of Abr Aravan company in the category of building confidence and security in the use of ICTs and the Kind Comrade project in the category of E-learning has been nominated in the competition.

DADVAR system in the enabling environment category, SAAM system in the E-government category and the YAAVAR in the category of access to information and knowledge. All three are the state-run projects by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

Also, the application of Augmented Reality (AR) educational apps in the E-learning category, Robotic Remote Surgery in E-Health and Ganj system in E-science are also part of the projects of the country's academic and research sector.

WSIS is a United Nations-sponsored summit on information, communication and the information society, which has been taking place since 2003.

The WSIS Prize contest was developed to evaluate projects and activities that leverage the power of information and communication technologies (ICTs) to advance sustainable development. Since its inception, the contest of the WSIS Prize has attracted more than 300,000 stakeholders.

FB/MG