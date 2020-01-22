Berlinale to screen “Yalda”, “Selfie with Democracy”

TEHRAN – The Iranian films “Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness” and “Selfie with Democracy” will be screened during the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

“Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness” by Masud Bakhshi will compete in the Generation 14plus Section of the festival, Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation announced on Wednesday.

The film is about a young woman, Maryam, who has been sentenced to death for murdering her husband, Nasser. Iranian law allows for the victim’s family to forgive her and spare her life, so Maryam’s fate will be decided by Nasser’s daughter, Mona, on the country’s most popular televised reality show.

In front of millions of viewers during Yalda, the winter solstice celebration, Maryam and Mona discover that forgiveness can be difficult as they relive the past.

Directed by Ali Atshani, “Selfie with Democracy” will be showcased during the European Film Market (EFM), which will be held on the sidelines of the festival, American Brightlight Film Productions, the international distributor of the film, has announced.

Starring Pulad Kimiai and Pejman Bazeghi, the film’s story is about the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. It is a sequel to Atshani’s 2010 movie “Democracy in the Daylight”.

The 70th Berlin International Film Festival will be held from February 20 to March 1.

Photo: A scene from “Selfie with Democracy” by Iranian director Ali Atshani.

ABU/MMS/YAW