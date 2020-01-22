IIDCYA showcases children’s books on death 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of books with the central theme of death is currently underway at the library of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

The exhibit is entitled “Why the Sky Is Far Away” displaying 75 books by Persian and non-Persian writers.

“Duck, Death and the Tulip” by German author Wolf Erlbruch, “My Father’s Arms Are a Boat” by Norwegian writer Stein Erik Lunde and “The Heart and the Bottle” by Irish writer Oliver Jeffers are among the displayed books.

Also included are “Goodbye Old Raccoon” by French-born writer Claire Jobert and “Why the Sky Is Far Away: A Nigerian Folktale” by American author Mary-Joan Gerson.

The exhibit will run until February 19 at the library located at No. 24, Khaled Eslamboli St. off Beheshti Ave.

Photo: A poster for the IIDCYA exhibit “Why the Sky Is Far Away”.

