Iran sympathizes with Turkey over devastating quake 

TEHRAN - The Foreign Ministry spokesman, in a message on Saturday, voiced Iran’s “deep” condolences to the bereaved families of victims, the Turkish government and people over the Friday quake in the eastern part of Turkey that left a sum of 20 people killed and tens more wounded.

The magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolted Elazig province, about 550 km (340 miles) east of the capital Ankara. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks.

According to relevant bodies, after the incident, the Iranian emergency medical services (EMS) were put on alert to provide relief and rescue services to the quake-hit areas if needed.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said early on Saturday that 16 people were killed in Elazig and four more in the neighboring province of Malatya.

It further said that 920 people injured in the strong quake have been admitted to the nearest hospitals in the region.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said emergency workers were searching for 30 people under the rubble.

State broadcaster TRT showed footage of dozens of workers in the dawn light using shovels to dig out a partly collapsed building in Elazig. Windows were smashed and balconies from at least four stories had crashed to the ground.

Teams worked through the night with their hands, drills and mechanical diggers to remove bricks and plaster from the ruins in the city where the overnight temperature dipped to -8 degrees Celsius.

MJ/PA