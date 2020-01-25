Persepolis to host Tractor in a must-win game: IPL

TEHRAN – Iran Professional League (IPL) kicked off Saturday after month long break and Persepolis football team welcome Tractor to Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Sunday.

IPL leaders Persepolis will start the second half of the season with the major changes since the Reds have appointed their ex-coach Yahya Golmohammadi as Gabriel Calderon’s replacement.

If Persepolis win the match, they will open up a gap of five points to the teams below them. The IPL most decorated team have boosted their attacking options with the signing of Nigerian striker Christian Osaguona.

Tractor also have a great chance to get back on track with a win in their away match. They have defeated Persepolis 1-0 in Tabriz thanks to a goal from Ehsan Haji Safi.

In another matchday 17 fixture, NaftMasjed Soleyman will host Sanat Naft Abadan.

Sanat Naft, headed by Dragan Skocic, are the favorites to win IPL for the first time. The team sit fourth, four points adrift of Persepolis.