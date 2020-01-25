Sepahan miss chance to move IPL top

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team were held to a goalless draw by Machine Sazi in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Amir Ghalenoei’s side could have moved top of the IPL on goal difference with a win.

In Sirjan, Gol Gohar drew 1-1 with Saipa.

Struggling Paykan suffered another defeat in the competition, losing to Nassaji 1-0 in Tehran.

Zob Ahan also defeated Pars Jonoubi 1-0 in Isfahan.

On Sunday, IPL leader Persepolis will meet Tractor in Tehran. If Persepolis win the match, they will open up a gap of five points to the teams below them.

Naft Masjed Soleyman will also entertain Sanat Naft.