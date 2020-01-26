Iran earn third successive win at CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Turkmenistan 12-0 at the CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal Championship 2020 on Sunday.

Roghayeh Sume'eh scored six goals for Iran and Maral Torkman and Fahimeh Arzani each added two. Nasrin Ghomi and Negar Yaghoubi also scored once each.

Iran, who have defeated Tajikistan and Afghanistan, will meet Uzbekistan and Kyrgyz Republic on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The round-robin tournament has brought Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan together in Dushanbe from Jan. 24 to 29.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.