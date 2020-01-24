Iran down Tajikistan at CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Tajikistan 15-0 in the opening match of the CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal Championship 2020 on Friday.

The Iranian team will play Afghanistan on Saturday.

The round-robin tournament has brought Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan together in Dushanbe from Jan. 24 to 29.

“The CAFA futsal competition is being held for the first time and the participating teams compete in the event with a mix of football and futsal players,” Iran coach Niloofar Ardalan said before traveling to Dushanbe.

“I think we have to vie with Uzbekistan to win the title. The CAFA tournament can be a good preparatory tournament and we can identify what our strengths and weaknesses are,” she added.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.