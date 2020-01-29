Iran crowned CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal champions

TEHRAN – Iran claimed the title of the CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal Championship 2020 on Wednesday.

The Iranian team defeated Kyrgyz Republic 2-0 in their last match.

The Persian maintained their 100 percent record in the five matches.

Nilloofar Ardalan’s girls defeated Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyz Republic in the tournament.

Roghaye Someye won the best goalscorer award with 18 goals and Maral Torkaman was named as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

The round-robin tournament was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from Jan. 24 to 29.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.