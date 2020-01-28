Iran cruise to win over Uzbekistan at CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal

TEHRAN – Iran beat Uzbekistan 7-1 at the CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal Championship 2020 penultimate match on Tuesday.

Roghayeh Sume'eh scored three goals for Iran and Maral Torkman and Fahimeh Arzani each added two.

Iran will meet Kyrgyz Republic on Wednesday.

Iran had previously defeated Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan in the tournament.

The round-robin tournament has brought Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan together in Dushanbe from Jan. 24 to 29.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.