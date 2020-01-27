South Pars condensate storage capacity hits 3.5m barrels

TEHRAN – Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) has increased the capacity of the South Pars gas field’s condensate storage facilities in southern Iran up to 3.5 million barrels, IRNA reported on Monday, quoting POGC’s projects manager for South Pars storage facilities.

Mentioning the inauguration of two new storages, namely B and C, with a total capacity of 500,000 barrels, Reza Forouzesh said: “There are currently seven gas condensate storage tanks installed in this project, all of which have the same capacity and gas condensate produced in the refineries of the South Pars phases will be stored in these tanks.”

He noted that in the past two months, three gas condensate storage tanks, with a total capacity of 1.5 million barrels, have been put into operation in this project.

The total capacity of the South Pars’ gas condensate storage facility is planned to reach four million barrels after the installation of the project’s last tank which has the capacity of 500,000 barrels like the other three ones.

Last year, four of the eight tanks in the project were put into operation.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

EF/MA