Iran’s gas condensate output up 5% in 10 months

TEHRAN – Managing director of Iran’s South Pars Gas Company (SPGC) said the country’s gas condensate output has increased by five percent in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020).

"The figure has not only increased compared to [the same period in] last year but also shows a 100-percent realization of our plans for this time span,” Hadi Hashemzadeh Farhang told ISNA on Monday.

According to the official, ethane production has also grown significantly over the same period, and eight South Pars refineries are currently producing this valuable product.

He also mentioned that South Pars field’s propane production has also increased over the past year, saying that there are currently seven refineries that produce propane.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate. The field is divided into 24 standard phases.

Natural-gas condensate, also called natural gas liquids, is a low-density mixture of hydrocarbon liquids that are present as gaseous components in the raw natural gas produced from many natural gas fields.

EF/MA