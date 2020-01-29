Ayatollah Khamenei’s stance on ‘Deal of Century’; a reminder

TEHRAN – The Twitter account of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Khamenei republished his views in Farsi towards the so-called Deal of the Century.

The tweets are the summarized remarks of the Leader in a meeting with Hajj officials on July 16, 2018, which follows as retrieved from the Leader’s official website:

“On the other hand, there is the issue of Palestine and the satanic and malicious policy that the US has adopted regarding Palestine. They have referred to it as ‘the deal of the century’. Of course, they should know that by Allah’s favor, this ‘deal of the century,’ which they [USA and allies] have come up with, will never materialize. Despite the foolish desires of American officials who are killing themselves to do something on the issue of Palestine, the issue of Palestine will not be consigned to oblivion, and the Holy City of Bait-ul Muqaddas will continue to be the capital of Palestine: it will remain the first qiblah for Muslims.”

“The delusions that they have – they think that they can usurp Bayt-ul Muqaddas, and they say that the top, the bottom, and the depth of the city, all its areas ranging from the east to the west, should be in the hands of the Jews – are a load of nonsense. Their desires will not happen, and the Palestinian nation will stand up against the enemies' goals, and all Muslim nations will stand behind the Palestinian nation. By Allah’s favor, they will not let the enemies' desires materialize.”

Trump unveiled the alleged peace plan on Tuesday repeating his highly controversial endorsement of occupied Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “undivided capital”. The Palestinians have already dismissed the plan, staging protests in different cities.