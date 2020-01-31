TEDPIX up 4% in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 15,928 points, or four percent, to 427,139 during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IRNA reported.

Also, the value of trades climbed 16 percent to 16.418 trillion rials (about $390.9 million) at TSE in the past week, the same report confirmed.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index, TEDPIX, in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

The index rose 45,638 points, or 12.9 percent, during the mentioned week to stand at 399.445 points.

As reported, 27.689 billion securities valued at 149.793 trillion rials (about $3.56 billion) were traded through 2.151 deals at TSE in that week, experiencing growth of 12.9 percent and 33.7 percent in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, while 54.2 percent rise in the number of trades.

