Culture ministry to unveil plays on war heroes Monday 

TEHRAN – The General Office for Dramatic Arts at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance is scheduled to unveil a collection of plays on Iranian veterans martyred during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war on Monday.

The collection titled “The Bright Pen” contains four books, each carries two plays, the office announced on Saturday.

Book one contains “Or Not Being” by Kamran Shahlai and “All My Brothers” by Reza Goshtasb. The second book carries “Heliborne” by Mohsen Azimi and “Season of Red Sapphire” by Neda Sabeti.

“From Behind His Shoulders” by Mehdi Nasiri and “Borunesi” by Morteza Shahkaram are the plays in the third book of the collection. Book four includes “A Drum That Trembled Underfoot” by Maryam Mansuri and “Scarf” by Ladan Shirmard.

The unveiling ceremony will be held at Tehran’s City Theater Complex. Shahlai, who is also the manager of the project, the playwrights and a number of cultural officials and artists will attend the ceremony.

The collection has been published by Iran’s General Office for Dramatic Arts.

Photo: A poster for the unveiling ceremony of a collection of plays on Iranian war heroes.

