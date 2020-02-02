Hamoon Theater launches theater festival 

TEHRAN – Hamoon Theater, a private hall in Tehran under the auspices of Hadi Hejazifar, the star of the acclaimed Iranian movies “Standing in the Dust” and “The Midday Event”, has launched a private theater festival.

Twenty-two troupes will be competing in the first edition of the Hamoon Theater Festival.

“The festival aims to introduce talented theatrical figures,” Hejazifar said in a press conference in Tehran on Sunday.

“We are actually looking to find and support those who cannot easily rent a hall to perform since they are not well-known,” he noted.

“The Fajr theater festival used to do its task the best way possible introducing several new talents every year over the past editions, however, it has recently been non-competitive, killing the motivations and hopes of the youth,” he added.

Hejazifar said that he was surprised to see some of the plays attending the Hamoon festival and added, “One of our main goals is to establish a friendly atmosphere where the participating troupes help one another.”

The festival will select and honor five plays in five categories of best directing, best play, best actor, best actress and best performance.

“Theatrical figures Farhad Mohanddespur, Ali Sarabi, Jaleh Sameti, Payam Larian and I will be judging the plays,” he remarked.

Hejazifar hopes to hold the next editions of the festival with international troupes in attendance.

The festival will be held from February 4 to 15.

Photo: Hamoon Theater director Hadi Hejazifar attends a press conference in Tehran on February 2, 2020 to brief the media about the Hamoon Theater Festival.

RM/MMS/YAW