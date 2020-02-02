Salehi calls Islamic Republic a ‘turning point’ in history

TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Salehi, director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Sunday that the Islamic Republic is a “turning point” in human history.

“The Islamic Republic is a turning point in human history which will be shown with the passage of time,” Salehi told reporters after visiting the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic revolution, along with other members of the Rouhani cabinet.

He added, “International developments have been deep, comprehensive and fast after the revolution.”

The visit to the shrine took place as Iran is celebrating the Ten-Day Dawn which reaches its climax on Feb. 11, the day marking the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Ten-Day Dawn started on Feb. 1, the day marking the anniversary of the arrival of Imam Khomeini to Iran after 15 years in exile.

Imam Khomeini, who led the Islamic revolution against the Pahlavi regime, passed away in June 1989.

Salehi, who is also the vice president, said what Imam Khomeini did made people see the truth as it is.

Talking on the sidelines of the visit to the Imam Khomeini shrine, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri also told reporters that “independence” and “freedom” are main ideals of the revolution.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei also on Saturday visited the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini to pay tribute to the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Judiciary officials also visited the shrine on Sunday.

