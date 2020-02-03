Iran says missed OIC meeting due to lack of cooperation by Saudis 

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Saudi Arabia intentionally delayed issuing visa for Iranian diplomats so that they would not be able to attend an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the so-called U.S. “Deal of the Century” plan for Palestine.

“Following the Saudi government’s sabotage for participation of the Iranian delegation in the OIC emergency meeting in Jeddah, and Tehran’s reaction (to Riyadh’s lack of cooperation), Saudis sent a message on Sunday night that visa for the Iranian delegation would be issued. Practically there was no any possibility for our delegation to attend the meeting on Monday morning,” Abbas Mousavi wrote spokesman wrote on his Twitter account.

On Sunday night, Mousavi issued a message saying Saudi authorities had not issued visa for the Iranian delegation and therefore Iran filed a complaint with the OIC stating that Saudi Arabia is misusing its position as the host for the organization's headquarters.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the general provisions of the plan at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side on Tuesday.

The White House claimed that the plan was the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

“This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians,” it added.

During an emergency meeting in Egypt's capital on Saturday, the Arab League completely rejected the plan, saying it would not lead to a just peace deal.

In a statement, the pan-Arab bloc said it "rejects the U.S.-Israeli 'deal of the century' considering that it does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people."

Sabah Zangeneh, the former Iran’s representative at the OIC said on Saturday that the so-called peace plan does not enjoy international support.

Zanganeh described the deal of century as “dangerous” which can throw international order into disarray.

Expressing concerns over the consequences of the plan, he said, “Apparently, this plan is supposed to boost economy in the region. However, in fact, it will cause challenges to regional economy.”

In a series of tweets, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif castigated the plan.

“The so-called ‘Vision for Peace’ is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer,” Zarif said.

The foreign minister added the plan was a “nightmare for the region and the world and, hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree.”

Zarif also said the plan is “sleepwalking into a catastrophe” and likened it to “highway to hell”.

The foreign minister also said Muslims must “wake up” to this plot as the United States has proven that it has never been an “honest broker” in mediation between the Palestinians and the Zionist regime of Israel.

“We Muslims need to wake up: The U.S. never was—and can never be—anything resembling an honest broker.”

