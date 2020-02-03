Tehran derby among the world’s greatest: Calderon

TEHRAN – Former Persepolis coach Gabriel Calderon believes that Tehran derby is among the greatest derbies in the world.

The Argentine left Persepolis in January after two parties failed to reach an agreement on financial issues.

On Thursday, Persepolis will meet archrivals Esteghlal in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in the match which was declared as the most important derby in Asia.

“I’ve experienced Tehran derby and I have to say it is one of the best derbies in the world. I am very happy we defeated Esteghlal in September and hope they win the match once again,” Calderon said in an interview with IRNA.

“I left Persepolis but I follow the results of the team and I wish them all the best,” he added.

“Tehran derby is a special match and looks much different from the other matches. I hope it will be an interesting match. In the all countries, derby is a special match with some simple rules to play,” Calderon stated.

“As a coach who has played and coached for decades in several countries, I have to say Tehran derby is one of the greatest derbies in the world. However, I don’t like compare it with the other matches because I think that each match has its own condition,” the Argentine said.

“The Iranian people love football and I am so glad to experience the derby. Esteghlal are a strong team and it helps we see an interesting match. I like Persepolis beat Esteghlal and extend their winning streak. We built a strong team at the start of the season and Persepolis take advantage of so many good players at the moment,” Calderon went on to say.

“I was in Tehran for six months and what matters more is the good moments that we shared with the kind people. I like to return to Iran one day to continue my job in Persepolis or Iran national football team. The Iranian players have already proved that how talented they are,” Calderon concluded.