E3 seems to be blind follower of U.S. unilateralism: legislator 

TEHRAN - An Iranian lawmaker has censured blind conformance of Britain, France and Germany (the three European signatories to 2015 nuclear deal) with the U.S. unilateralism, saying the E3’s move to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism under the deal is aimed at blackmailing Tehran.

In an interview with Tasnim published on Monday, Masoud Goudarzi said that the Europeans intend to misuse the current situation by activating the dispute mechanism to prevent Iran to continue its peaceful nuclear program in accordance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“This is a model of blackmailing.”

Goudarzi, who is a member of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, added, “Europe was expected to make decision independently within the framework of the JCPOA without reliance on the U.S., but it seems that they are following the U.S. unilateral policies. They lack independence of the will.”

On Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told a regular news briefing that the European signatories to the JCPOA intended to activate the trigger mechanism but decided against it for now after hearing Iran’s reasoning.

On Monday, the newly-appointed EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, made his first visit to Iran for talks with Foreign Minister Zarif, President Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Larijani. The talks were primarily expected to focus on the fate of the JCPOA.

Asked to comment about Borrell’s visit to Iran and Europe’s move to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism, Mousavi said, “Europe has not activated the trigger mechanism yet. They wanted to, but didn’t after they heard Iran’s reasoning and arguments. (Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad) Zarif wrote a 14-page letter to Mr. Borrell in which all of these reasons were explained.”

Talking to reporters before Zarif-Borrell meeting, Mousavi said Zarif’s talks with the chief European diplomat will be “frank”.

“The visit of the European Union foreign policy chief is important, and we hope that they have listened to our reasons and will cooperate with us,” he added.

The visit by Borrell is taking place as Iran has taken a series of steps to reduce its commitments under the deal in response to the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement and re-imposition of sanctions, and the Europeans’ failure to keep their end of the bargain in protecting Iran’s economic benefits against the U.S. sanctions.

In a recent interview with German weekly magazine Der Spiegel, Zarif censured the European countries for having failed to meet their commitments under the JCPOA, saying, "It’s a disaster for Europe to be so subservient to the U.S. Anybody who accepts unilateralism is helping it."

MJ/PA