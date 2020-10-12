German FM reiterates support for JCPOA

TEHRAN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas once again underlined the need to preserve a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, calling on Iran to implement its commitments under the deal.

In an interview with the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, the German foreign minister pointed out that the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is the only mechanism to keep Iran’s nuclear program under watch.

“The Vienna Nuclear Agreement is the only mechanism available to us to contain the Iranian nuclear program and keep it under watch. As the control and rules of transparency set by the International Atomic Energy Agency are the most comprehensive in the world. Preserving this is in our common European and international security interest, as well as in the interests of stability and security in the Middle East [West Asia],” Mass asserted.

He added, “However, this will only be possible if Iran fulfills its responsibilities and finally continues to implement its commitments under the JCPOA without restrictions. We strongly advocate that.”

The chief German diplomat was responding to a question on the latest developments concerning the Iran nuclear deal. He also touched on Germany’s position on Iran’s activities in the Persian Gulf region, saying that Germany keeps a watchful eye on these activities.